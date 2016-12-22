Newspapers across the country wrote about Jim the Wonder Dog in the 1930s, and now your newspaper can share his incredible story with a new generation of newspaper readers through the 2017 Reading Across Missouri project.

This year marks the 13th year for the state-wide effort to get children across the state inside their community newspapers reading and learning in the new year.

"Jim the Wonder Dog," is an 8-chapter serial about the Llewellin Setter from Marshall, Mo., who amazed everyone with his ability to follow any command, hunt like a champion, and even predict the future.

Newspapers may download the story files now to publish by visiting mo-nie.com and using download code readmo17. Also there are the Rules for Publication, a promotional ad and a teacher guide.

"Jim the Wonder Dog" is available at no charge to Missouri newspapers through June 2017 thanks to a grant from the Marshall Tourism Commission.

Read the December Missouri Press News magazine for more information. Contact Dawn Kitchell with questions on how to take full advantage of the Reading Across Missouri project in your community.