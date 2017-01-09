Millions of cuff links isn’t something you usually expect to find stored in the basement of a newspaper. But then, Jeff Schrag, publisher of the Springfield Daily Events, isn’t your typical newspaper businessman.

Starting Jan. 1, Schrag took over as president of Missouri Press Association, succeeding Dennis Warden, publisher of the Gasconade County Republican.

Besides the 135-year-old newspaper and the country’s largest cuff link business, many might know Schrag for another of his business ventures: Mother’s Brewery, which he started in 2011.

While ultimately Schrag’s more recent business ventures have helped him support his primary passion in the newspaper, which he admits is doing just fine on its own, he explains he didn’t always start out with journalistic aspirations.

“I went to Kansas State [University] with the intention of going to law school and being an attorney,” Kansas-native Schrag said. “That went away pretty quickly and what turned me off to that was my uneducated vision of what attorneys actually do is they just research.”

A fan of the history of the Civil War, Schrag said his next idea was to become a historian on one of America’s greatest times of strife.

“I really enjoyed studying the Civil War in high school,” he said. “And I took this Civil War and Reconstruction class [in college], and I thought I was really going to enjoy it. Turns out, the class was 10 percent Civil War... continued...

