January 16, 2017
Two bills filed in the Missouri Senate and one in the House of Representatives would affect public notices printed in newspapers, if the legislation is passed by the General Assembly and signed by incoming Governor Eric Greitens. State legislators have gathered in Jefferson City, beginning January 4, for their 2017 legislative session.
Senate Bill 47, sponsored by Sen. Doug Libla (R-Poplar Bluff), would allow the Secretary of State’s office to establish a statewide web site where public notices would be posted, rather than in local newspapers.
Senate Bill 159, sponsored by Sen. Bob Dixon (R-Springfield), would allow foreclosure notices to be posted on web sites, rather than in local newspapers.
House Bill 428, sponsored by Rep. Robert Cornejo (R-St. Charles), is similar to SB 159.
Each bill is troubling for newspapers and for the public. The traditional practice, recognized by the courts, of printing public notices in Missouri newspapers allows for an independent third party (the newspaper, not a government or private web site) to distribute those notices that may affect a person’s property and well-being.
Missouri Press Association staff members have begun working to stop these bills, and more information will be sent to MPA members in coming weeks.
Newspaper publishers who may visit with their State Senators... continued...
January 9, 2017
Millions of cuff links isn’t something you usually expect to find stored in the basement of a newspaper. But then, Jeff Schrag, publisher of the Springfield Daily Events, isn’t your typical newspaper businessman.
Starting Jan. 1, Schrag took over as president of Missouri Press Association, succeeding Dennis Warden, publisher of the Gasconade County Republican.
Besides the 135-year-old newspaper and the country’s largest cuff link business, many might know Schrag for another of his business ventures: Mother’s Brewery, which he started in 2011.
While ultimately Schrag’s more recent business ventures have helped him support his primary passion in the newspaper, which he admits is doing just fine on its own, he explains he didn’t always start out with journalistic aspirations.
“I went to Kansas State [University] with the intention of going to law school and being an attorney,” Kansas-native Schrag said. “That went away pretty quickly and what turned me off to that was my uneducated vision of what attorneys actually do is they just research.”
A fan of the history of the Civil War, Schrag said his next idea was to become a historian on one of America’s greatest times of strife.
“I really enjoyed studying the Civil War in high school,” he said. “And I took this Civil War and Reconstruction class [in college], and I thought I was really going to enjoy it. Turns out, the class was 10 percent Civil War... continued...
January 9, 2017
Nominations are being taken now for three of the top awards of the Missouri Press Association and Foundation:
— Missouri Newspaper Hall of Fame— Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame— Outstanding Young Journalist
Nominations for all three of the 2017 awards must be in the MPA office by March 31.
Nomination forms are at mopress.com/ current_forms.php , or you can contact Matthew Barba by phone at 573-4449-4167, ext. 302, or by email at mbarba@socket.net.
At the 2017 MPA Convention (Sept. 28-30) in Springfield, Newspaper Hall of Fame honorees will be inducted and Outstanding Young Journalist award winners — one from a weekly and one from a daily — will be recognized and receive their cash awards. Photojournalism Hall of Fame honorees will be inducted in a ceremony this fall.
Each of the nomination forms includes the criteria for selection.
Anyone is welcome to nominate people for these honors. Provide as much documentation as you can and any letters of support from others in the newspaper industry or other friends and associates.
January 8, 2017
Sixty Missouri newspapers have downloaded the files to publish "Jim the Wonder Dog," our Reading Across Missouri serialized story. Is your newspaper taking advantage of this 8-week series and the opportunity to engage with young readers and families in your community?
"Jim the Wonder Dog" will appeal to readers of all ages and there is no cost to download and publish the story between Jan. 1 and June 30. You may publish the story in your newspaper or on a secure, password-protected website.
You can learn more about the 13th statewide reading project in this month's Missouri Press News magazine.
January 5, 2017
January 5, 2017
The Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute invites proposals from people and institutions to collaborate with us on innovative ideas and projects to improve the practice or understanding of journalism. We’re giving special consideration this year to ideas and projects focused on solving problems created by filter bubbles, fake news and mistrust of the news media; however, we also invite submission of other ideas and projects that could strengthen democracy through better journalism.
There are three types of RJI Fellowships for 2017-2018: residential, nonresidential and institutional. Residential fellows spend eight months on the University of Missouri campus.Nonresidential fellows explore their ideas from their home or office, with an occasional visit to campus. The institutional fellowship allows an individual to remain at their post at a news organization or other institution while developing an idea. Compare the three types of fellowships.
Each fellowship includes a stipend. Residential fellows receive an $80,000 stipend and a $10,000 one-time housing or relocation allowance. Nonresidential fellows receive a $20,000 stipend, plus research and travel support. The institutional fellowship stipend — $20,000 — is paid to the company or institution and can be used for salary relief or for another purpose to best ensure the success of the fellowship project. RJI Fellowships are open to U.S. citizens and foreign journalists. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2017.
Learn more and apply here.
Friday January 20th
A PDF of the January 2017 MPA Bulletin can be downloaded now from http://www.mopress. Link
Thursday January 19th
MAMA deadline is TOMORROW on Friday, January 20 Link
Wednesday January 18th
Share Jim the Wonder Dogâ€™s story with your community Link
MissouriPress
The deadline to enter the Missouri Advertising Managersâ€™ Association Best Ad Contest is this Friday, January 20! |â€¦ https://t.co/mcqIEhsvxG
Thursday January 19th
MissouriPress
Missouri Legislation Could Include Major Problems For Public Notices | https://t.co/gkMpsZP4xN https://t.co/qsBC0mNFos
Tuesday January 17th
MissouriPress
Be sure to run ads for public notices | https://t.co/9IBgOBHd8W https://t.co/OQSYbnAexf
Monday January 16th
MissouriPress
Jan. 16 is deadline for @TonerProgram Political Reporting Prize | https://t.co/cb7n4UdcON
Friday January 13th