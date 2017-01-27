January 27, 2017
Nominations are being taken now for three of the top awards of the Missouri Press Association and Foundation:
— Missouri Newspaper Hall of Fame— Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame— Outstanding Young Journalist
Nominations for all three of the 2017 awards must be in the MPA office by March 31.
Nomination forms are at mopress.com/ current_forms.php , or you can contact Matthew Barba by phone at 573-4449-4167, ext. 302, or by email at mbarba@socket.net.
At the 2017 MPA Convention (Sept. 28-30) in Springfield, Newspaper Hall of Fame honorees will be inducted and Outstanding Young Journalist award winners — one from a weekly and one from a daily — will be recognized and receive their cash awards. Photojournalism Hall of Fame honorees will be inducted in a ceremony this fall.
Each of the nomination forms includes the criteria for selection.
Anyone is welcome to nominate people for these honors. Provide as much documentation as you can and any letters of support from others in the newspaper industry or other friends and associates.
January 26, 2017
Throughout our nation’s history, government agencies have been required to alert citizens of certain government activities that may impact a local community, providing citizens with an opportunity to stay informed and take action when necessary. Newspapers have long partnered with government agencies by publishing public notices, enabling the government to be fully transparent and accountable to citizen taxpayers. In recent years, state legislatures – most recently in New Jersey – have proposed to move public notices out of printed newspapers and onto government-run websites.
Publishing public notices in newspapers informs a wide audience in a local community of a government agency’s action; reaching citizens that are passive information seekers that would not be aware of the fact that notices impacting the community are on a government agency’s website. Publishing public notices through the local newspaper also serves an important audit role as the newspaper acts as an independent third party able to legally verify that the government agency has given the public notice.
The News Media Alliance has created ads highlighting the importance of keeping public notices in newspapers. We encourage you to run these advertisements in your newspaper over time to help educate the public. Ads can be published as is, or you can add your own logo. If you have any questions about the ads, please email Lindsey Loving, Lindsey@newsmediaalliance.org.
Find the ads here.
January 16, 2017
Two bills filed in the Missouri Senate and one in the House of Representatives would affect public notices printed in newspapers, if the legislation is passed by the General Assembly and signed by incoming Governor Eric Greitens. State legislators have gathered in Jefferson City, beginning January 4, for their 2017 legislative session.
Senate Bill 47, sponsored by Sen. Doug Libla (R-Poplar Bluff), would allow the Secretary of State’s office to establish a statewide web site where public notices would be posted, rather than in local newspapers.
Senate Bill 159, sponsored by Sen. Bob Dixon (R-Springfield), would allow foreclosure notices to be posted on web sites, rather than in local newspapers.
House Bill 428, sponsored by Rep. Robert Cornejo (R-St. Charles), is similar to SB 159.
Each bill is troubling for newspapers and for the public. The traditional practice, recognized by the courts, of printing public notices in Missouri newspapers allows for an independent third party (the newspaper, not a government or private web site) to distribute those notices that may affect a person’s property and well-being.
Missouri Press Association staff members have begun working to stop these bills, and more information will be sent to MPA members in coming weeks.
Newspaper publishers who may visit with their State Senators... continued...
January 9, 2017
Millions of cuff links isn’t something you usually expect to find stored in the basement of a newspaper. But then, Jeff Schrag, publisher of the Springfield Daily Events, isn’t your typical newspaper businessman.
Starting Jan. 1, Schrag took over as president of Missouri Press Association, succeeding Dennis Warden, publisher of the Gasconade County Republican.
Besides the 135-year-old newspaper and the country’s largest cuff link business, many might know Schrag for another of his business ventures: Mother’s Brewery, which he started in 2011.
While ultimately Schrag’s more recent business ventures have helped him support his primary passion in the newspaper, which he admits is doing just fine on its own, he explains he didn’t always start out with journalistic aspirations.
“I went to Kansas State [University] with the intention of going to law school and being an attorney,” Kansas-native Schrag said. “That went away pretty quickly and what turned me off to that was my uneducated vision of what attorneys actually do is they just research.”
A fan of the history of the Civil War, Schrag said his next idea was to become a historian on one of America’s greatest times of strife.
“I really enjoyed studying the Civil War in high school,” he said. “And I took this Civil War and Reconstruction class [in college], and I thought I was really going to enjoy it. Turns out, the class was 10 percent Civil War... continued...
January 8, 2017
Sixty Missouri newspapers have downloaded the files to publish "Jim the Wonder Dog," our Reading Across Missouri serialized story. Is your newspaper taking advantage of this 8-week series and the opportunity to engage with young readers and families in your community?
"Jim the Wonder Dog" will appeal to readers of all ages and there is no cost to download and publish the story between Jan. 1 and June 30. You may publish the story in your newspaper or on a secure, password-protected website.
You can learn more about the 13th statewide reading project in this month's Missouri Press News magazine.
January 5, 2017
Thursday January 26th
Consider entering your best work for an MSTA Media Award! As you reflect on the education stories you and your news organization covered or plan to cover between April 1, 2016 through March 31, the Missouri State Teachers Association hopes you will consider entering this work in the 2017 MSTA Media Awards. The MSTA Media Awards honor outstanding media coverage. Link
Wednesday January 25th
Support MPF AND do your Valentine's Day shopping! Link
Tuesday January 24th
prnewswire.com Link
MissouriPress
Consider entering your best work for an @MSTA Media Award! | https://t.co/WpKp74BPHk https://t.co/iGYn8YfYfg
Thursday January 26th
MissouriPress
Support MPF AND do your Valentine's Day shopping! | https://t.co/kErWyBXfkS https://t.co/r3waAgEgLv
Wednesday January 25th
MissouriPress
The Poynter Institute and Facebook to Partner on Innovative Journalism Certificate | https://t.co/jcVTX7mcHs via @PRNewswire
Tuesday January 24th
MissouriPress
Submit nominations for MPAâ€™s top awards! | https://t.co/mgKWE769Xk https://t.co/6ggJL25WgW
Monday January 23rd