Nominations are being taken now for three of the top awards of the Missouri Press Association and Foundation:

— Missouri Newspaper Hall of Fame— Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame— Outstanding Young Journalist

Nominations for all three of the 2017 awards must be in the MPA office by March 31.

Nomination forms are at mopress.com/ current_forms.php , or you can contact Matthew Barba by phone at 573-4449-4167, ext. 302, or by email at mbarba@socket.net.

At the 2017 MPA Convention (Sept. 28-30) in Springfield, Newspaper Hall of Fame honorees will be inducted and Outstanding Young Journalist award winners — one from a weekly and one from a daily — will be recognized and receive their cash awards. Photojournalism Hall of Fame honorees will be inducted in a ceremony this fall.

Each of the nomination forms includes the criteria for selection.

Anyone is welcome to nominate people for these honors. Provide as much documentation as you can and any letters of support from others in the newspaper industry or other friends and associates.