Newspapers across the country wrote about Jim the Wonder Dog in the 1930s, and now your newspaper can share his incredible story with a new generation of newspaper readers through the 2017 Reading Across Missouri project.
This year marks the 13th year for the state-wide effort to get children across the state inside their community newspapers reading and learning in the new year.
"Jim the Wonder Dog," is an 8-chapter serial about the Llewellin Setter from Marshall, Mo., who amazed everyone with his ability to follow any command, hunt like a champion, and even predict the future.
Newspapers may download the story files now to publish by visiting mo-nie.com and using download code readmo17. Also there are the Rules for Publication, a promotional ad and a teacher guide.
"Jim the Wonder Dog" is available at no charge to Missouri newspapers through June 2017 thanks to a grant from the Marshall Tourism Commission.
Read the December Missouri Press News magazine for more information. Contact Dawn Kitchell with questions on how to take full advantage of the Reading Across Missouri project in your community.
Help your readers give the gift of a good book this holiday season by publishing one or both of the book recommendation columns offered through Missouri Press.
Novel Ideas offers suggestions on newly-released books for adults. Three books are recommended each month, and your newspaper may publish in any configuration -- recommend one book a week, three a month or a year's worth in one big feature! The November Novel Ideas column and book jackets are available to download at mo-nie.com using download code: novelnov16. To access previous months, just follow the pattern: noveloct16, novelsep16, etc.
The Book Buzz column offers recommendations on three children's books each month -- two picture books and one chapter book for upper elementary. Book Buzz is written in the voice of Newsbee, a reader bee who offers his Picks for best books. Newsbee's December Book Buzz Picks are available to download at mo-nie.com using download code: buzzdec16. To access previous months, just follow the pattern: buzznov16, buzzoct16, etc.
All of the recommendations in these book columns are newly-released titles, perfect for helping newspaper readers make gift-giving selections.
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says government must do better when it comes to meeting its obligations to transparency with the public. A newly-released report on compliance with the state's open records laws shows that only 30 percent of local governments fully complied with laws specifically designed to keep government accessible to its citizens.
"My office regularly receives complaints related to access of public information, which is exactly what the Sunshine Law is designed to address," Auditor Galloway said. "For this report, we sent public records requests to hundreds of local governments across the state. The results were extremely disappointing and demonstrate that we have a long way to go in improving transparency and citizen access to information in Missouri government."
Auditor Galloway and her staff sent open records request letters to more than 300 local government entities in every region of the state. The request was fairly simple - to provide a copy of minutes for the last meeting held in 2015, along with the notice and agenda for that meeting, and several other basic pieces of information. The letters were not sent on official office letterhead in order to provide a clearer picture of what the average citizen experiences when requesting information from government. Of those who received a request, 37 percent failed to acknowledge it or respond within the three-day time period required by law. Some of those eventually provided information after the deadline, but 16 percent did not respond at all.
Don't miss the opportunity to share an exciting new series, Ocean Challenge Live, with your readers!
This weekend, Rich Wilson, Skipper of the 60-foot yacht, Great American IV, will embark on a solo, non-stop race around the world. This race, named the Vendée Globe 2016, is widely recognized as the ultimate challenge in sailing. The 27-boat fleet will start in France, sail south past the equator into the South Atlantic, east around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, across the Indian and Pacific Oceans, then around treacherous Cape Horn at the Southern tip of South American, and return to France.
This journey of approximately 28,000 miles will be accomplished in about 100 days. Ocean Challenge Live! will follow the Vendée Globe 2016 around-the-world-race from November 2016 through February 2017. Readers of all ages will enjoy following Wilson's progress at sea.
The first feature in the series is available now to download at www.mo-nie.com using the code: vg2016. A new feature will be posted each week. Newspapers may use the features in print or online. A teacher guide is available to post on your website as well.
Email Dawn Kitchell, dawnkitchell@gmail.com, with any questions.
In anticipation of the upcoming holiday season and the increasing number of law enforcement incidents this time of year brings, Jean Maneke of The Maneke Law Group and the Missouri Press Association are reminding newspapers of an available incident report that streamlines the process of collecting information from their local law enforcement agencies.
This form was prepared by the Missouri Attorney General's office, in cooperation with various law enforcement agencies around the state and the Missouri Press Association, to satisfy the requirements contained in Section 610.100 regarding what should be contained in an incident report, which is a public record. It is available for free use by all law enforcement agencies in the state.Download Incident Report Here
Your input is needed on the 2017 Better Newspaper Contest Committee! The Missouri Press Association is looking for volunteers to participate on the Better Newspaper Contest Committee to review the rules and procedures for the 2016 contest in preparation for the 2017 contest. All of the committee's work will be done by email and telephone, so you can participate without leaving your office. Link
Gather entries for ISWNEâ€™s Golden Quill contest All newspapers of less than daily frequency (published fewer than five days per week) are encouraged to submit their best editorials to the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editorsâ€™ 57th Annual Golden Quill Award Contest. Entries must have been published between Jan. Link
RT @mujschool: Winners of @ATT @ItCanWait campaign to raise awareness of dangers of distracted driving recognized @MissouriPress.
Charlie Hedberg, former publisher of the Centralia Fireside Guard and president of MPA, died Friday, Dec. 16.
Get your entries ready for MAMA's Best Ad Contest! Deadline is January 20, 2017
Government Website Notice Inadequate, Admits Environmental Agency
