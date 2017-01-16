Two bills filed in the Missouri Senate and one in the House of Representatives would affect public notices printed in newspapers, if the legislation is passed by the General Assembly and signed by incoming Governor Eric Greitens. State legislators have gathered in Jefferson City, beginning January 4, for their 2017 legislative session.

Senate Bill 47, sponsored by Sen. Doug Libla (R-Poplar Bluff), would allow the Secretary of State’s office to establish a statewide web site where public notices would be posted, rather than in local newspapers.

Senate Bill 159, sponsored by Sen. Bob Dixon (R-Springfield), would allow foreclosure notices to be posted on web sites, rather than in local newspapers.

House Bill 428, sponsored by Rep. Robert Cornejo (R-St. Charles), is similar to SB 159.

Each bill is troubling for newspapers and for the public. The traditional practice, recognized by the courts, of printing public notices in Missouri newspapers allows for an independent third party (the newspaper, not a government or private web site) to distribute those notices that may affect a person’s property and well-being.

Missouri Press Association staff members have begun working to stop these bills, and more information will be sent to MPA members in coming weeks.

Newspaper publishers who may visit with their State Senators... continued...

